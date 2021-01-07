Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Planning weekly highlights—7 January 2021
Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—7 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning appeals
  • Court upholds costs award for unreasonable behaviour in planning appeal (Swale Borough Council v SSHCLG)
  • Planning policy
  • Sadiq Khan calls for levy on property developers to increase building safety
  • Government invests £830m to help high streets recover amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm granted development consent
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a judgment giving guidance on costs awards in planning appeals, a call for a levy on London property developers to be spent on building safety, investment in English high streets, grant of development consent for the Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm, an update on the post-Brexit trade deal, including its environmental implications, and a new fund for alarm systems in buildings waiting to have unsafe cladding removed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Money laundering offences—tipping off and prejudicing an investigation

Tipping off and prejudicing an investigationIt would undermine the benefit to the authorities if, a suspicious activity report (SAR) having been made, the alleged offender were to be made aware of the interest in their activities so that they could take steps to cover up their misdeeds or disappear.

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More