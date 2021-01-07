- Planning weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning appeals
- Court upholds costs award for unreasonable behaviour in planning appeal (Swale Borough Council v SSHCLG)
- Planning policy
- Sadiq Khan calls for levy on property developers to increase building safety
- Government invests £830m to help high streets recover amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm granted development consent
- Brexit
More...
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement impact on environmental law
- Buildings and building regulations
- Government publishes guidance on the new Waking Watch Relief Fund
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a judgment giving guidance on costs awards in planning appeals, a call for a levy on London property developers to be spent on building safety, investment in English high streets, grant of development consent for the Hornsea Project Three offshore wind farm, an update on the post-Brexit trade deal, including its environmental implications, and a new fund for alarm systems in buildings waiting to have unsafe cladding removed.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.