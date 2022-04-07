Planning weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: an update on the Building Safety Bill; cases on the interplay of restrictive covenants and planning permission, sanctions for a breach of planning control and challenges to a CIL liability notice and neighbourhood plan; a stakeholder survey on the role of Active Travel England; a DfTs consultation on allowing non-physical guided transport under the Transport and Works Act; and three new grants of development consent. or to read the full analysis.