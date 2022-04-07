LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Planning weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Buildings and building regulations
  • The Building Safety Bill—report stage and third reading in House of Lords
  • Energy Performance of Buildings (England and Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Planning issues in property
  • Grant of planning permission does not guarantee modification of a restrictive covenant (Collins v Howell)
  • Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy
  • Court refuses permission to allow 'out of time' challenge to CIL liability notice (Braithwaite v East Suffolk Council)
  • Planning policy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: an update on the Building Safety Bill; cases on the interplay of restrictive covenants and planning permission, sanctions for a breach of planning control and challenges to a CIL liability notice and neighbourhood plan; a stakeholder survey on the role of Active Travel England; a DfTs consultation on allowing non-physical guided transport under the Transport and Works Act; and three new grants of development consent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

