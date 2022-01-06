LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Traffic and streets
  • High Court confirms traffic orders may be made on private roads used by the public
  • Planning conditions
  • Court of Appeal considers inspector’s refusal to impose conditions on grant of planning permission
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • Court considers local authority decision-making process
  • National and local planning policy
  • DLUHC publishes Chief Planner’s December 2021 update letter
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: High Court confirms traffic orders may be made on private roads used by the public, Court of Appeal considers refusal to impose conditions on a planning permission, analysis of judgment on local authority decision-making process, Chief Planner’s December 2021 update letter, Welsh Regional Economic Frameworks published, Biodiverse Landscapes Fund policy paper, Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations and updated consultation, Environment Agency charges consultation outcome, consultation on budget proposals for London, review of government tree–planting programme, temporary permitted development rights for hospitality businesses made permanent, amended Building Regulations, Welsh Government publishes guidance on building regulations and its response to its building safety consultation, expansion and regulation of UK heat networks announced, Town and Country Planning Association publishes guidance on planning and flood risk, opening of Thames Freeport, work to start on Integrated Rail Plan for North and Midlands, new Gold Standard for public sector construction projects, new National Infrastructure Commission site in Leeds, completion of £161m Leeds Station upgrade works announced, updated guidance on making structural changes to Help to Buy homes, data confirms London’s air quality improving, and two CIL appeal decisions published by Valuation Office Agency. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

