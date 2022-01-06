- Planning weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Traffic and streets
- High Court confirms traffic orders may be made on private roads used by the public
- Planning conditions
- Court of Appeal considers inspector’s refusal to impose conditions on grant of planning permission
- Planning applications and decisions
- Court considers local authority decision-making process
- National and local planning policy
- DLUHC publishes Chief Planner’s December 2021 update letter
- Welsh Government publishes Regional Economic Frameworks
- Defra publishes policy paper on Biodiverse Landscapes Fund
- Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations 2021
- DfT publishes update on electric vehicle smart charging consultation
- EA to implement proposals to amend and apply EPR 2016 charges
- Mayor of London opens consultation on the budget for a fairer London
- NAO reviews government’s tree–planting programme
- Permitted development
- DLUHC announces changes markets and outdoor marquees made permanent
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development etc) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Order 2021
- Building regulations
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) Regulations 2021
- Building Regulations etc (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on building regulations
- Welsh Government publishes response to building safety consultation
- Views sought on requirement to install gigabit-capable connections in new homes
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- BEIS announces expansion and regulation of UK heat networks
- Flood risk and development
- TCPA publishes guidance on the planning system and flood risk
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- DLUHC announces opening of Thames Freeport
- DfT announces start of work on Integrated Rail Plan for North and Midlands
- Government creates new ‘Gold Standard’ for public sector construction projects
- HM Treasury announces new National Infrastructure Commission site in Leeds
- Government marks completion of £161m Leeds Station upgrade works
- Hinkley Point C (Nuclear Generating Station) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Housing
- Homes England updates guidance on making structural changes to Help to Buy homes
- Planning and air quality
- New data confirms London’s air quality is improving
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- VOA publishes two Community Infrastructure Levy appeal decisions.
- Marine planning
- Summary of responses to consultation on MPAs compensation guidance published
- Transport and Works Act Orders
- Morlais Demonstration Zone Order 2021
- Worcestershire County Council (Kepax Bridge) Scheme 2020 Confirmation Instrument 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: High Court confirms traffic orders may be made on private roads used by the public, Court of Appeal considers refusal to impose conditions on a planning permission, analysis of judgment on local authority decision-making process, Chief Planner’s December 2021 update letter, Welsh Regional Economic Frameworks published, Biodiverse Landscapes Fund policy paper, Electric Vehicles (Smart Charge Points) Regulations and updated consultation, Environment Agency charges consultation outcome, consultation on budget proposals for London, review of government tree–planting programme, temporary permitted development rights for hospitality businesses made permanent, amended Building Regulations, Welsh Government publishes guidance on building regulations and its response to its building safety consultation, expansion and regulation of UK heat networks announced, Town and Country Planning Association publishes guidance on planning and flood risk, opening of Thames Freeport, work to start on Integrated Rail Plan for North and Midlands, new Gold Standard for public sector construction projects, new National Infrastructure Commission site in Leeds, completion of £161m Leeds Station upgrade works announced, updated guidance on making structural changes to Help to Buy homes, data confirms London’s air quality improving, and two CIL appeal decisions published by Valuation Office Agency.
