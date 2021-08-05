menu-search
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—5 August 2021

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Public rights of way
  • Court of Appeal considers dedication of higher public rights (Garland v Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs)
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • Approach to breach of conditions attached to a Planning Permission (Royale Parks v SSCLG)
  • Flood risk and development
  • Government publishes policy review on building in flood risk areas
  • Building regulations
  • Welsh Government publishes Building Safety Bill impact assessments
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a call-in decision relating to the Holocaust Memorial, a Court of Appeal case on dedicating higher public rights and a case relating to breach of conditions at a caravan site. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

