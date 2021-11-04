LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning and air quality
  • COP26 2 November 2021—RIBA report on the built environment
  • HCLGC publishes report on net zero for local government
  • Commission publishes ‘Info Kit for Cities’ relating to the climate-neutral mission
  • WGBC urges EU to prioritise decarbonising the built environment
  • Welsh Government says a decade of action is needed to tackle climate crisis
  • CLC adds sign-up form to Carbon Reduction Code
  • Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: headlines from COP26 in relation to the built environment; a report on net zero for local government; the Welsh Government’s second emissions reduction plan; court decisions on the proper approach to social housing relief from CIL and when planning permission is needed to work from home; a revised flood recovery framework; guidance on Freeports in England; a progress report on marine plans in England; and a DNS application for a solar farm in Swansea. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes