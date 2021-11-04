Planning weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: headlines from COP26 in relation to the built environment; a report on net zero for local government; the Welsh Government’s second emissions reduction plan; court decisions on the proper approach to social housing relief from CIL and when planning permission is needed to work from home; a revised flood recovery framework; guidance on Freeports in England; a progress report on marine plans in England; and a DNS application for a solar farm in Swansea. or to read the full analysis.