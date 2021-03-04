Planning weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning announcements from the Spring Budget, a Court of Appeal decision on rights of way diversion orders, the Mayor of London’s new London Plan, safeguarding directions for the Bakerloo line extension, updated Land Hub guidance from Homes England, details of the final Northern Powerhouse Rail plan, Regulations made to specify fees for HS2 Ltd planning approval requests, updated PINS coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for appeals, details of a new funding programme for low-carbon technologies and systems launched by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launches (BEIS), clarification from the Welsh Government on the standards for the nearly zero energy requirement and coverage of Drax’s decision to abandon plans for new gas turbines in North Yorkshire. or to read the full analysis.