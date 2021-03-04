Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Planning weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—4 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and highlights
  • Spring Budget 2021—key Planning announcements
  • Stopping up and diverting highways
  • Court of Appeal hold that factors to consider on a statutory footpath diversion are not exhaustive
  • National and local planning policy
  • Mayor of London publishes new London Plan
  • Government publishes safeguarding directions for Bakerloo line extension
  • Housing
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning announcements from the Spring Budget, a Court of Appeal decision on rights of way diversion orders, the Mayor of London’s new London Plan, safeguarding directions for the Bakerloo line extension, updated Land Hub guidance from Homes England, details of the final Northern Powerhouse Rail plan, Regulations made to specify fees for HS2 Ltd planning approval requests, updated PINS coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for appeals, details of a new funding programme for low-carbon technologies and systems launched by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launches (BEIS), clarification from the Welsh Government on the standards for the nearly zero energy requirement and coverage of Drax’s decision to abandon plans for new gas turbines in North Yorkshire. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes