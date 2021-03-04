- Planning weekly highlights—4 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and highlights
- Spring Budget 2021—key Planning announcements
- Stopping up and diverting highways
- Court of Appeal hold that factors to consider on a statutory footpath diversion are not exhaustive
- National and local planning policy
- Mayor of London publishes new London Plan
- Government publishes safeguarding directions for Bakerloo line extension
- Housing
More...
- Homes England issues updated Land Hub guidance
- Planning for nationally significant infrastucture
- Final Northern Powerhouse Rail plan agreed
- High Speed Rail (West Midlands—Crewe) (Fees for Requests for Planning Approval) Regulations 2021
- Planning appeals and objections
- Planning Inspectorate updates coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance
- Renewable energy
- BEIS releases guidance on funding for floating offshore wind, bioenergy and energy storage and flexibility
- Drax abandons plans to install new gas turbines in North Yorkshire
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Welsh Government clarifies standards for meeting nearly zero energy requirement
- LexTalk®Planning: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning announcements from the Spring Budget, a Court of Appeal decision on rights of way diversion orders, the Mayor of London’s new London Plan, safeguarding directions for the Bakerloo line extension, updated Land Hub guidance from Homes England, details of the final Northern Powerhouse Rail plan, Regulations made to specify fees for HS2 Ltd planning approval requests, updated PINS coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance for appeals, details of a new funding programme for low-carbon technologies and systems launched by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy launches (BEIS), clarification from the Welsh Government on the standards for the nearly zero energy requirement and coverage of Drax’s decision to abandon plans for new gas turbines in North Yorkshire.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.