Planning weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Published on: 04 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning policy
  • Love thy neighbour? Asda loses planning legal fight to prevent competitors from moving in next door (R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds City Council)
  • Consultation launched on embedding beauty and good design in planning
  • Mayor of London’s London plan approved by government
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • Development consent granted for A303 Sparkford to Ilchester Dualling
  • DfT consults on aspects of HS2 Phase 2a
  • Marine planning
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the application of retail policy in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), a consultation on embedding beauty and good design in the planning system following the recommendations of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission, adoption of the London Plan, a consultation on aspects of the HS2 Phase 2a project, and consultation on proposals to manage activity in England’s Marine Protected Areas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

