Planning weekly highlights—4 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the application of retail policy in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), a consultation on embedding beauty and good design in the planning system following the recommendations of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission, adoption of the London Plan, a consultation on aspects of the HS2 Phase 2a project, and consultation on proposals to manage activity in England’s Marine Protected Areas. or to read the full analysis.