- Planning weekly highlights—4 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning policy
- Love thy neighbour? Asda loses planning legal fight to prevent competitors from moving in next door (R (on the application of Asda Stores) v Leeds City Council)
- Consultation launched on embedding beauty and good design in planning
- Mayor of London’s London plan approved by government
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Development consent granted for A303 Sparkford to Ilchester Dualling
- DfT consults on aspects of HS2 Phase 2a
- Marine planning
More...
- MMO launches consultation on proposals to manage activity in England’s MPAs
- Protected areas and species
- Defra announces new rules to protect England’s national rainforests
- LexTalk®Planning: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the application of retail policy in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), a consultation on embedding beauty and good design in the planning system following the recommendations of the Building Better, Building Beautiful Commission, adoption of the London Plan, a consultation on aspects of the HS2 Phase 2a project, and consultation on proposals to manage activity in England’s Marine Protected Areas.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.