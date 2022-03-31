LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—31 March 2022

Published on: 31 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—31 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Marine planning
  • Court dismisses challenge to MMO’s variation of marine licence (Tarian Hafren Severn Shield Cyf v Marine Management Organisation)
  • Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy
  • Court refuses permission to challenge LPA’s issue of CIL notices (Braithwaite v East Suffolk Council)
  • Planning policy
  • DLUHC publishes Planning update newsletter for March 2022
  • DLUHC publishes guidance on submitting bids for Levelling Up Fund Round 2
  • DCMS issues guidance on urgent works for listed buildings
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: court decisions relating to the MMO’s variation of a marine licence and issue of CIL notices; DLUHC’s March Planning newsletter; guidance on submitting bids for Levelling Up Fund Round 2; DCMS guidance on listed buildings; PINS’ announcements on appointments, hearings and updated guidance; Defra consultations on measures to tackle air pollution; progress on the electric vehicle rollout; the establishment of Net Zero Industry Wales; and proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

