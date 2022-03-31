Planning weekly highlights—31 March 2022

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: court decisions relating to the MMO’s variation of a marine licence and issue of CIL notices; DLUHC’s March Planning newsletter; guidance on submitting bids for Levelling Up Fund Round 2; DCMS guidance on listed buildings; PINS’ announcements on appointments, hearings and updated guidance; Defra consultations on measures to tackle air pollution; progress on the electric vehicle rollout; the establishment of Net Zero Industry Wales; and proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill.
