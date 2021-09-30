- Planning weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- TCPA publishes report on the planning role in levelling up
- Transport Committee publishes report on major transport infrastructure projects
- DfT publishes rural transport strategy consultation summary of responses
- Construction leaders urge EU to decarbonise built environment
- Flood risk and development
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on flooding and coastal erosion planning
- Dangerous buildings
- Fire Safety Act 2021 (Commencement) (Wales) Regulations 2021
