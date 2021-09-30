LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • TCPA publishes report on the planning role in levelling up
  • Transport Committee publishes report on major transport infrastructure projects
  • DfT publishes rural transport strategy consultation summary of responses
  • Construction leaders urge EU to decarbonise built environment
  • Flood risk and development
  • Welsh Government publishes guidance on flooding and coastal erosion planning
  • Dangerous buildings
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: TCPA report on the planning role in levelling up, Transport Committee report on major transport infrastructure projects, DfT rural transport strategy consultation responses, Construction leaders urge EU to decarbonise built environment, new Welsh Government guidance on flooding and coastal erosion planning, and a Fire Safety Act commencement order. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

