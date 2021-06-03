menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • MHCLG publishes Chief Planner’s May 2021 update letter
  • MHCLG fund for testing digital tools and data standards across ten areas
  • Heritage policy
  • Planning for heritage—a post-Bramshill approach to the heritage balance
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • DfT outlines vision for future of transport in UK
  • Neighbourhood planning
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Chief Planner’s May update, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government fund for testing digital tools and data standards, analysis of a post-Bramshill approach to the heritage balance, the Department for Transport’s vision for the future of transport in the UK, an update on funds to support neighbourhood planning, draft planning fees regulations, and control of advertisements amendment regulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

