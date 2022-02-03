- Planning weekly highlights—3 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Use Classes Order
- Court of Appeal rules Use Class E is lawful
- Assets of community value
- Refusal to list local sports field as an asset of community value was unlawful
- National and local planning policy
- Government unveils levelling up plan
- Government launches regeneration programme for England's towns and city centres
- Third round reports of climate change adaptation reporting published
- Biodiversity
- Defra announces Landscape Recovery scheme applications now open
- Wyre Forest becomes largest woodland National Nature Reserve in England
- European Commission to expand protection of land and sea to 30% by 2030
- Housing
- DLUHC publishes local authority housing statistics data returns for 2019 to 2020
- Dangerous buildings
- Second reading of Building Safety Bill
- Updated Practice Notes
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal decision in Rights Community Action case, analysis of judgment in claim against refusal to list asset of community value, Government’s levelling up plan, regeneration programme for England's towns and city centres, Defra publishes climate change adaptation reports, Landscape Recovery scheme open to applications, largest woodland National Nature Reserve in England created, EU target to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, and local authority housing data for 2019 to 2020.
