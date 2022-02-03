Planning weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal decision in Rights Community Action case, analysis of judgment in claim against refusal to list asset of community value, Government’s levelling up plan, regeneration programme for England's towns and city centres, Defra publishes climate change adaptation reports, Landscape Recovery scheme open to applications, largest woodland National Nature Reserve in England created, EU target to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, and local authority housing data for 2019 to 2020. or to read the full analysis.