Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Published on: 03 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Use Classes Order
  • Court of Appeal rules Use Class E is lawful
  • Assets of community value
  • Refusal to list local sports field as an asset of community value was unlawful
  • National and local planning policy
  • Government unveils levelling up plan
  • Government launches regeneration programme for England's towns and city centres
  • Third round reports of climate change adaptation reporting published
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of Court of Appeal decision in Rights Community Action case, analysis of judgment in claim against refusal to list asset of community value, Government’s levelling up plan, regeneration programme for England's towns and city centres, Defra publishes climate change adaptation reports, Landscape Recovery scheme open to applications, largest woodland National Nature Reserve in England created, EU target to protect 30% of land and sea by 2030, and local authority housing data for 2019 to 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

