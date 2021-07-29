- Planning weekly highlights—29 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning applications and decisions
- Planning permission for development adjacent to SEN school quashed
- World Heritage Sites
- Slate landscape of north-west Wales added to UNESCO World Heritage List
- Is planning permission required?
- Challenge to caravan park certificate of lawfulness refusal dismissed
- Implementing planning permission
- When is a condition a genuine pre-commencement condition?
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Decision on challenge to government’s roadbuilding programme
- National and local planning policy
- English planning’s darkest hour?
- Green belts
- MHCLG updates guidance for local authority Green Belt returns
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment in case of planning permission quashed on various procedural and substantive grounds, Welsh slate landscape designated World Heritage Site, decision analysing caravan park breaches of holiday occupancy conditions, court considers effect of pre-commencement condition, judicial review of government roads programme unsuccessful, new National Planning Policy Framework criticised for neglecting climate change, and updated guidance for local authority Green Belt returns.
