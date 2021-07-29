menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Published on: 29 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—29 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • Planning permission for development adjacent to SEN school quashed
  • World Heritage Sites
  • Slate landscape of north-west Wales added to UNESCO World Heritage List
  • Is planning permission required?
  • Challenge to caravan park certificate of lawfulness refusal dismissed
  • Implementing planning permission
  • When is a condition a genuine pre-commencement condition?
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment in case of planning permission quashed on various procedural and substantive grounds, Welsh slate landscape designated World Heritage Site, decision analysing caravan park breaches of holiday occupancy conditions, court considers effect of pre-commencement condition, judicial review of government roads programme unsuccessful, new National Planning Policy Framework criticised for neglecting climate change, and updated guidance for local authority Green Belt returns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

