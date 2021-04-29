Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Planning weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Housing
  • Government announces £150m in funding to launch Help to Build Scheme
  • Prime Minister commissions review into scaling up self and custom build homes
  • Neighbourhood planning
  • MHCLG publishes guidance on two new planning funds for local authorities
  • Community Infrastructure Levy
  • Court judgement considers liability to community infrastructure levy
  • Is planning permission required?
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: news of government funding to launch a new Help to Build Scheme, a review into the scaling up of self and custom build homes, a Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) announcement on two new planning funds for local authorities, a judgment considering liability for community infrastructure levy (CIL), updated Planning Practice Guidance on the demolition of statues and memorials, technical guidance for local authorities from the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA), a judgment on the significance of approved site plans, a court decision analysing the scope of consultations in planning determinations and a review of National Policy Statements for energy infrastructure. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Automatism

Definition of automatismAn act is done in a state of automatism if it is done by the body without control by the mind, (eg it is a spasm or a reflex), or if it is done by a person who is not conscious of what they are doing. The act may be described as involuntary, but will not be regarded as such

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes