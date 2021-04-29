- Planning weekly highlights—29 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Housing
- Government announces £150m in funding to launch Help to Build Scheme
- Prime Minister commissions review into scaling up self and custom build homes
- Neighbourhood planning
- MHCLG publishes guidance on two new planning funds for local authorities
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- Court judgement considers liability to community infrastructure levy
- Is planning permission required?
- MHCLG updates Planning Practice Guidance on the demolition of statues and memorials
- National and local planning policy
- TCPA publishes Technical Guide to Project and Programme Management
- Planning applications and decisions
- Significance of inaccuracies in plans approved under a planning condition
- Judicial analysis of the scope of consultations required in the course of planning determinations
- Planning issues in energy projects
- BEIS to review Energy National Policy Statements for energy infrastructure
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: news of government funding to launch a new Help to Build Scheme, a review into the scaling up of self and custom build homes, a Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) announcement on two new planning funds for local authorities, a judgment considering liability for community infrastructure levy (CIL), updated Planning Practice Guidance on the demolition of statues and memorials, technical guidance for local authorities from the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA), a judgment on the significance of approved site plans, a court decision analysing the scope of consultations in planning determinations and a review of National Policy Statements for energy infrastructure.
