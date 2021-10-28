- Planning weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Autumn Budget 2021
- Autumn Budget 2021—key planning announcements
- Autumn Budget 2021—key themes and proposals
- Development Consent Orders
- Court dismisses council’s challenge to routeing of HS2 lorries
- National and local planning policy
- CCC publishes independent assessment of Net Zero Strategy
- BPF calls for greater consideration of embodied carbon in new builds
- DLUHC announces digital initiative trials for accessible planning process
- Government tables amendments to 'improve and strengthen' Environment Bill
- WorldGBC report calls for accelerated transition to green infrastructure sector
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- BIICL publishes rule of law analysis of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Traffic and streets
- Transport Committee publishes government response to Zero emission vehicles report
- Housing
- BPF publishes analysis on build-to-rent sector
- Building regulations
- Welsh Government publishes consultation response on its Building Regulations Part L and F Review (Stage 2A)
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- RICS responds to government's Net Zero and Heat & Buildings Strategies
- Flood risk and development
- EA opens consultation into draft FRMPs for 2021–27
- Scheduled monuments
- Scheduled Monuments (Heritage Partnership Agreements) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Listed buildings
- Listed Buildings (Heritage Partnership Agreements) (Wales) Regulations 2021
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning announcements from the budget, budget proposals and themes, analysis of Court of Appeal decision on challenge to routeing of HS2 lorries, Climate Change Committee’s assessment of government’s Net Zero Strategy, British Property Federation calls for greater consideration of embodied carbon in new builds, digital initiative trials for accessible planning process, amendments to 'improve and strengthen' Environment Bill, WorldGBC calls for accelerated transition to green infrastructure, legal analysis of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, government response to the Transport Committee's zero emission vehicles report, British Property Federation analysis of build-to-rent sector, consultation response on Welsh Building Regulations Review, RICS response to government's Net Zero and Heat & Buildings Strategies, Environment Agency consultation on draft Flood Risk Management Plans, The Scheduled Monuments (Heritage Partnership Agreements) (Wales) Regulations 2021, and The Listed Buildings (Heritage Partnership Agreements) (Wales) Regulations 2021.
