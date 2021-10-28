Planning weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning announcements from the budget, budget proposals and themes, analysis of Court of Appeal decision on challenge to routeing of HS2 lorries, Climate Change Committee’s assessment of government’s Net Zero Strategy, British Property Federation calls for greater consideration of embodied carbon in new builds, digital initiative trials for accessible planning process, amendments to 'improve and strengthen' Environment Bill, WorldGBC calls for accelerated transition to green infrastructure, legal analysis of the Judicial Review and Courts Bill, government response to the Transport Committee's zero emission vehicles report, British Property Federation analysis of build-to-rent sector, consultation response on Welsh Building Regulations Review, RICS response to government's Net Zero and Heat & Buildings Strategies, Environment Agency consultation on draft Flood Risk Management Plans, The Scheduled Monuments (Heritage Partnership Agreements) (Wales) Regulations 2021, and The Listed Buildings (Heritage Partnership Agreements) (Wales) Regulations 2021. or to read the full analysis.