- Planning weekly highlights—28 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Building Regulations
- Raft of further building safety announcements for England
- Welsh Government publishes written statement on building safety
- Judicial and statutory review
- Civil Procedure Rules amended to reflect the introduction of environmental review proceedings
- Appropriate assessment and the Habitats and Birds Directives
- Government announces further measures to reduce nutrient pollution
- Natural England and Defra publish guidance on district level licensing scheme for great crested newts
- Eurasian beaver added to list of European protected species
- Air quality and climate change
- Carbon Budgets and the Net Zero Strategy (Friends of the Earth Ltd v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Planning policy
- Allowance of £100m announced for communities affected by repeated flooding
- Natural England publishes 2022–2023 action plan
- RICS publishes report on levelling up and sustainable placemaking
- Highways obstructions and nuisance
- Pavement licensing scheme in England extended
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: an update on a raft of building safety announcements, the introduction of Civil Procedure Rules for environmental review proceedings, further measures to reduce nutrient pollution in England, guidance on the district level licensing scheme for great crested newts, legislation adding beavers to the list of European protected species, analysis of the court decision dealing with the challenge to the government’s Net Zero Strategy, and the extension of the pavement licensing scheme in England.
