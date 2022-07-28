LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—28 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Building Regulations
  • Raft of further building safety announcements for England
  • Welsh Government publishes written statement on building safety
  • Judicial and statutory review
  • Civil Procedure Rules amended to reflect the introduction of environmental review proceedings
  • Appropriate assessment and the Habitats and Birds Directives
  • Government announces further measures to reduce nutrient pollution
  • Natural England and Defra publish guidance on district level licensing scheme for great crested newts
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: an update on a raft of building safety announcements, the introduction of Civil Procedure Rules for environmental review proceedings, further measures to reduce nutrient pollution in England, guidance on the district level licensing scheme for great crested newts, legislation adding beavers to the list of European protected species, analysis of the court decision dealing with the challenge to the government’s Net Zero Strategy, and the extension of the pavement licensing scheme in England. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

