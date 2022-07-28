Planning weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: an update on a raft of building safety announcements, the introduction of Civil Procedure Rules for environmental review proceedings, further measures to reduce nutrient pollution in England, guidance on the district level licensing scheme for great crested newts, legislation adding beavers to the list of European protected species, analysis of the court decision dealing with the challenge to the government’s Net Zero Strategy, and the extension of the pavement licensing scheme in England. or to read the full analysis.