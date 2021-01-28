- Planning weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Court of Appeal finds that SoS was not required to carry out a quantitative assessment of need for Drax CCR generating station (ClientEarth v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
- Further non-material change to Dogger Bank Teesside Offshore Wind Farm permitted
- Additional safeguarding directions for Phase 2b Eastern Leg of HS2 published
- Traffic and streets
- Hackney carriage and taxi drivers’ trade associations successfully challenge Mayor’s Streetspace Plan for Low Traffic Neighbourhoods—R (United Trade Action Group) v TFL & Mayor of London
- Amending planning permission
- High Court quashes permission granted under section 73 of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 (R (on the application of Parkview Homes) v Chichester District Council)
- Brexit
- Defra publishes update on Environment Bill
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Related documents
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the interpretation of the Overarching National Policy Statement for Energy, a further non-material change to the Dogger Bank Offshore Wind Farm, additional safeguarding directions for Phase 2b of HS2, a judgment quashing the Mayor of London’s streetspace plan for low traffic neighbourhoods, a judgment on the scope of s 73 permissions, and an update on the Environment Bill.
