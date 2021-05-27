Planning weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) guidance on First Homes, a Town and County Planning Association (TCPA) campaign for healthy homes legislation, increase in planning permissions for build-to-rent homes, Homes England support for 3,000 new homes in Southwark, Homes England new Dynamic Purchasing System, guidance for local authorities on holding meetings amid coronavirus (COVID-19), a call for evidence on the impact of coronavirus on towns and cities, a Green Paper on the Environment Bill due later in 2021, MHCLG funding for local design guides, TCPA guidance on new Garden Cities, analysis of a judgment on interim and final injunctions against persons unknown, and a Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) report reviewing consents for energy projects on SPAs. or to read the full analysis.