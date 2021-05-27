- Planning weekly highlights—27 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Housing
- MHCLG publishes guidance on First Homes
- TCPA campaigns for legislation to create healthy homes and neighbourhoods
- BPF announces planning permission figures for build-to-rent homes
- Homes England announces £100m loan to support 3,000 homes in Canada Water
- Homes England new Dynamic Purchasing System to replace Delivery Partner Panel
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- LLG guidance for local authorities on holding meetings amid coronavirus
- Committee calls for evidence on impact on towns and cities of coronavirus
- National and local planning policy
- Government to publish Green Paper on Environment Bill later in 2021
- MHCLG announces funding for councils to develop local design guide
- TCPA publishes guidance on delivering new Garden Cities
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- High Court judgment on interim and final injunctions against persons unknown
- Protected areas and species
- BEIS publishes Stage 1 report that reviews consent for energy NSIPs on SPAs
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) guidance on First Homes, a Town and County Planning Association (TCPA) campaign for healthy homes legislation, increase in planning permissions for build-to-rent homes, Homes England support for 3,000 new homes in Southwark, Homes England new Dynamic Purchasing System, guidance for local authorities on holding meetings amid coronavirus (COVID-19), a call for evidence on the impact of coronavirus on towns and cities, a Green Paper on the Environment Bill due later in 2021, MHCLG funding for local design guides, TCPA guidance on new Garden Cities, analysis of a judgment on interim and final injunctions against persons unknown, and a Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) report reviewing consents for energy projects on SPAs.
