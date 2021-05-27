menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Planning weekly highlights—27 May 2021
Published on: 27 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—27 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Housing
  • MHCLG publishes guidance on First Homes
  • TCPA campaigns for legislation to create healthy homes and neighbourhoods
  • BPF announces planning permission figures for build-to-rent homes
  • Homes England announces £100m loan to support 3,000 homes in Canada Water
  • Homes England new Dynamic Purchasing System to replace Delivery Partner Panel
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • LLG guidance for local authorities on holding meetings amid coronavirus
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) guidance on First Homes, a Town and County Planning Association (TCPA) campaign for healthy homes legislation, increase in planning permissions for build-to-rent homes, Homes England support for 3,000 new homes in Southwark, Homes England new Dynamic Purchasing System, guidance for local authorities on holding meetings amid coronavirus (COVID-19), a call for evidence on the impact of coronavirus on towns and cities, a Green Paper on the Environment Bill due later in 2021, MHCLG funding for local design guides, TCPA guidance on new Garden Cities, analysis of a judgment on interim and final injunctions against persons unknown, and a Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) report reviewing consents for energy projects on SPAs. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes