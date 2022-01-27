- Planning weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy
- When will a developer lose social housing relief under the CIL Regulations? (R (on the application Heronslea) v SSHCLG)
- Neighbourhood planning
- Court finds council’s refusal to list sports field as an asset of community value unlawful (TV Harrison CIC) v Leeds City Council [2022] EWHC 130 (Admin))
- Planning policy
- Paragraph 72 of NPPF does not trump consideration of landscape harm (Wiltshire v SSHCLG)
- Planning appeals
- PINS update on procedure for hearings and inquiries
- Permitted development
- DLUHC publishes consultation outcome on changes to permitted development rights
- Nationally significant infrastructure projects
- AQUIND Interconnector refused development consent
- DfT and HS2 publish statement on High Speed Rail (Crewe—Manchester) Bill
- Planning issues in energy projects
- BEIS awards £31.6m funding to 11 floating offshore wind technologies projects
- Planning applications and decisions
- DLUHC reports on planning software modernisation
- Buildings and building regulations
- DLUHC publishes new guidance on Building Safety Fund and launches new online remediation-tracking service
- Judicial and statutory review
- Commons briefing considers amendments to Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Housing
- Mayor of London launches Service Charges Charter
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Related documents
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: cases on social housing relief under the CIL Regulations, the listing of a sports field as an ACV, paragraph 72 of the NPPF and the consideration of landscape harm; a PINS update on the procedure for hearings and inquiries; the consultation outcome on changes to permitted development rights; the consultation outcome, government response and statement to Parliament on the High Speed Rail (Crewe–Manchester) Bill; an update on the new digital planning software work; and new guidance on the Building Safety Fund.
