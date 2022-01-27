LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—27 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy
  • When will a developer lose social housing relief under the CIL Regulations? (R (on the application Heronslea) v SSHCLG)
  • Neighbourhood planning
  • Court finds council’s refusal to list sports field as an asset of community value unlawful (TV Harrison CIC) v Leeds City Council [2022] EWHC 130 (Admin))
  • Planning policy
  • Paragraph 72 of NPPF does not trump consideration of landscape harm (Wiltshire v SSHCLG)
  • Planning appeals
  • PINS update on procedure for hearings and inquiries
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: cases on social housing relief under the CIL Regulations, the listing of a sports field as an ACV, paragraph 72 of the NPPF and the consideration of landscape harm; a PINS update on the procedure for hearings and inquiries; the consultation outcome on changes to permitted development rights; the consultation outcome, government response and statement to Parliament on the High Speed Rail (Crewe–Manchester) Bill; an update on the new digital planning software work; and new guidance on the Building Safety Fund. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

