Planning weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: cases on social housing relief under the CIL Regulations, the listing of a sports field as an ACV, paragraph 72 of the NPPF and the consideration of landscape harm; a PINS update on the procedure for hearings and inquiries; the consultation outcome on changes to permitted development rights; the consultation outcome, government response and statement to Parliament on the High Speed Rail (Crewe–Manchester) Bill; an update on the new digital planning software work; and new guidance on the Building Safety Fund. or to read the full analysis.