- Planning weekly highlights—26 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Is planning permission required?
- Court considers scope of planning permission in light of ‘I’m Your Man’
- MHCLG updates Planning Practice Guidance on when planning permission is required
- Planning applications and decisions
- Planning committee decision should have been informed by guidance on Building Regulations
- Implementing planning permission
- Post-permission material impermissible as aid to interpretation of pre-commencement condition
- Housing
More...
- Welsh Government seeks views on higher council tax rates for second homes
- MHCLG announces £4m grant to improve community-led affordable housing
- Homes England announces £40m loan to support new retirement homes
- MHCLG publishes independent review on self-build and custom housebuilding
- Permitted development
- MHCLG adds paragraph into its fire safety measures guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of case involving ‘I’m Your Man’ principles, updated Planning Practice Guidance, analysis of judgment emphasising significance of guidance on Building Regulations, analysis of court decision on interpretation of pre-commencement condition, Welsh consultation on higher council tax for second homes, MHCLG grant for community-led affordable housing, Homes England loan to support new retirement homes, independent review on self-build and custom housebuilding, and guidance on fire safety measures now covers dwellings created under permitted development rights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.