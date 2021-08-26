menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—26 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Is planning permission required?
  • Court considers scope of planning permission in light of ‘I’m Your Man’
  • MHCLG updates Planning Practice Guidance on when planning permission is required
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • Planning committee decision should have been informed by guidance on Building Regulations
  • Implementing planning permission
  • Post-permission material impermissible as aid to interpretation of pre-commencement condition
  • Housing
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of case involving ‘I’m Your Man’ principles, updated Planning Practice Guidance, analysis of judgment emphasising significance of guidance on Building Regulations, analysis of court decision on interpretation of pre-commencement condition, Welsh consultation on higher council tax for second homes, MHCLG grant for community-led affordable housing, Homes England loan to support new retirement homes, independent review on self-build and custom housebuilding, and guidance on fire safety measures now covers dwellings created under permitted development rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

