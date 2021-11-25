Planning weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a consultation on amendments to planning legislation and policy for second homes and short-term holiday lets in Wales; a High Court decision to quash an inspector’s decision to grant consent for a housing scheme on the basis of misunderstood policy; the consultation outcome on electric vehicle charge points in buildings; funding for Energy Storage Systems at service stations; progress of the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment; the suspension of TAN Note 15 and Flood Map for Planning in Wales; analysis on the value of neighbourhood planning ten years on from the Localism Act, and withdrawal of the Planning (Enforcement) Bill. or to read the full analysis.