LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning policy
  • Consultation on amendments to planning legislation and policy for second homes and short-term holiday lets in Wales
  • Court quashes housing scheme consent as inspector misunderstood local housing policy (Ribble Valley BC v SSHCLG)
  • DLUHC publishes Chief Planner’s Newsletter for November 2021
  • Nationally significant infrastructure projects
  • TfN responds to DfT Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands
  • Glyn Rhonwy Pumped Storage Generating Station (Amendment) (Wales) Order 2021
  • Planning issues in energy projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a consultation on amendments to planning legislation and policy for second homes and short-term holiday lets in Wales; a High Court decision to quash an inspector’s decision to grant consent for a housing scheme on the basis of misunderstood policy; the consultation outcome on electric vehicle charge points in buildings; funding for Energy Storage Systems at service stations; progress of the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment; the suspension of TAN Note 15 and Flood Map for Planning in Wales; analysis on the value of neighbourhood planning ten years on from the Localism Act, and withdrawal of the Planning (Enforcement) Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principles

Indemnity costs orders—principlesThis Practice Note considers orders for costs determined on an indemnity basis (indemnity costs orders). A court may order that costs are assessed on an indemnity basis so that any doubt as to the costs claimed are resolved in favour of the receiving party. Compare

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes