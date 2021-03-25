Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Planning weekly highlights—25 March 2021
Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • Planning enforcement—injunctions—committal for contempt of court
  • Planning, interpretation of permissions and injunctions
  • Court rejects challenge to inspector’s reasoning in enforcement notice appeal
  • Rights of common and public rights of access
  • Common land, planning law, listed buildings
  • Planning statutory review and appeals
  • Section 288 review not statute barred in ‘exceptional’ case
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a case in which the Court of Appeal dismissed appeals against suspended sentences for planning breaches, a ruling on the correct interpretation of a planning permission and site plan a Court of Appeal decision on the meaning of ‘curtilage’ under the Commons Act 2006 and the launch of a Committee enquiry on the impact and future of permitted development rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes