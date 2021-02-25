Planning weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: extension to provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, Homes England’s announcement of its strategic partnership model, the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) highlighting a need for an action plan, development consent for the Wheelabrator Kemsley generating station, Crossrail’s final commissioning phase of the Paddington-Elizabeth line, publication of the Welsh National Development Framework, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) confirmation of plans for new HQ in Wolverhampton, a Court of Appeal judgment on CAAD appeals, details of a court ordering a rogue landlord to repay almost £750k in connection with planning breaches, a CIL appeal dismissed as commencement notice was not served and the Department for Transport’s (DfT) permitting of transfer of operating rights to Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway. or to read the full analysis.