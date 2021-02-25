Sign-in Help
Planning weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Housing
  • Homes England opens March 2021 strategic partnership bidding across sector
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • NIC’s Annual Monitoring Report 2021 highlights the need for a clear action plan
  • Wheelabrator Kemsley Generating Station power upgrade granted development consent
  • Crossrail announces final commissioning phase of Paddington Elizabeth line
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: extension to provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, Homes England’s announcement of its strategic partnership model, the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) highlighting a need for an action plan, development consent for the Wheelabrator Kemsley generating station, Crossrail’s final commissioning phase of the Paddington-Elizabeth line, publication of the Welsh National Development Framework, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) confirmation of plans for new HQ in Wolverhampton, a Court of Appeal judgment on CAAD appeals, details of a court ordering a rogue landlord to repay almost £750k in connection with planning breaches, a CIL appeal dismissed as commencement notice was not served and the Department for Transport’s (DfT) permitting of transfer of operating rights to Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

