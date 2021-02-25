- Planning weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—UK agrees to EU proposal extending provisional application of TCA until 30 April 2021
- Housing
- Homes England opens March 2021 strategic partnership bidding across sector
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- NIC’s Annual Monitoring Report 2021 highlights the need for a clear action plan
- Wheelabrator Kemsley Generating Station power upgrade granted development consent
- Crossrail announces final commissioning phase of Paddington Elizabeth line
- National and local planning policy
- Welsh Government publishes Future Wales—The National Plan 2040
- MHCLG confirms second headquarters in Wolverhampton
- Compulsory purchase orders
- Court of Appeal confirms correct approach to planning decisions where precise boundaries of green belt are undefined and the limit of cost orders in CAAD appeals (Leech Homes Ltd v Northumberland County Council)
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Almost £750,000 illicit earnings ordered to be paid back by ‘rogue landlord’
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- CIL appeal dismissed as no evidence of commencement notice being served
- Transport and works act orders
- DfT grants permission to transfer rights to Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: extension to provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, Homes England’s announcement of its strategic partnership model, the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) highlighting a need for an action plan, development consent for the Wheelabrator Kemsley generating station, Crossrail’s final commissioning phase of the Paddington-Elizabeth line, publication of the Welsh National Development Framework, the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government’s (MHCLG) confirmation of plans for new HQ in Wolverhampton, a Court of Appeal judgment on CAAD appeals, details of a court ordering a rogue landlord to repay almost £750k in connection with planning breaches, a CIL appeal dismissed as commencement notice was not served and the Department for Transport’s (DfT) permitting of transfer of operating rights to Chinnor and Princes Risborough Railway.
