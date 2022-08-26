LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Planning weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Community infrastructure levy
  • Various Part 6 exemptions and relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy unavailable for development consented retrospectively (Gardiner v Hertsmere)
  • Sewers
  • Ofwat proposes to revise Code for Adoption Agreements
  • Development consent orders
  • Development consent order for A47 improvements published
  • Development consent granted for Manston Airport
  • Development consent granted for A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvement scheme
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on CIL exemptions where development is authorised by retrospective planning permission, a consultation on revisions to the Ofwat Code for Adoption Agreements, the grant of development consent orders for the A47 North Tuddenham to Easton improvements, the reopening of Manston Airport and the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements, a direction that the Eurolink Multipurpose Interconnector be treated as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, appointment of an interim Chief Executive of PINS, and updated local air quality management guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes