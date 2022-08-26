- Planning weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Community infrastructure levy
- Various Part 6 exemptions and relief from the Community Infrastructure Levy unavailable for development consented retrospectively (Gardiner v Hertsmere)
- Sewers
- Ofwat proposes to revise Code for Adoption Agreements
- Development consent orders
- Development consent order for A47 improvements published
- Development consent granted for Manston Airport
- Development consent granted for A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvement scheme
More...
- Eurolink Multipurpose Interconnector directed to be Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project
- Biodiversity
- NRW reports £15m for second round of Nature Networks Fund
- Planning appeals and objections
- Navees Rahman appointed as interim Chief Executive of PINS
- Air quality and climate change
- Defra publishes updated local air quality management guidance and consultation outcome
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on CIL exemptions where development is authorised by retrospective planning permission, a consultation on revisions to the Ofwat Code for Adoption Agreements, the grant of development consent orders for the A47 North Tuddenham to Easton improvements, the reopening of Manston Airport and the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements, a direction that the Eurolink Multipurpose Interconnector be treated as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, appointment of an interim Chief Executive of PINS, and updated local air quality management guidance.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.