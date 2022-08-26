Planning weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on CIL exemptions where development is authorised by retrospective planning permission, a consultation on revisions to the Ofwat Code for Adoption Agreements, the grant of development consent orders for the A47 North Tuddenham to Easton improvements, the reopening of Manston Airport and the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements, a direction that the Eurolink Multipurpose Interconnector be treated as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project, appointment of an interim Chief Executive of PINS, and updated local air quality management guidance. or to read the full analysis.