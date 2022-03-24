LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Spring Statement 2022 — Key Planning announcements
  • When planning permission is needed
  • Planning law consequences for Homes for Ukraine
  • Permitted development
  • Court confirms strict interpretation of permitted development rights for prior approval decisions in poultry farm case (Re Spedding)
  • Judicial review
  • Court confirms LPA acted lawfully in granting planning permission subject to provision of doctor’s surgery (HFAG Ltd v Buckinghamshire Council)
  • Nationally significant infrastructure projects
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning aspects of the Spring Statement; court decisions on prior approval decisions and enforcement of terracing works; the planning law consequences of the Homes for Ukraine scheme; the NIC’s Annual Monitoring Report 2022; a letter to Chief Planning Officers on nutrient pollution, a Defra consultation on the UK’s approach to international climate and nature action; new digital tools to help residents have their say on local developments; the first Listed Building Heritage Partnership Agreement; a consultation on the SEA environmental report on UK offshore energy; and the publication of a Building Safety: Remediation and Funding report and a Building safety leaseholder protections factsheet. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

1 Practice notes

Related documents:

1 Practice notes