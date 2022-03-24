Planning weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: planning aspects of the Spring Statement; court decisions on prior approval decisions and enforcement of terracing works; the planning law consequences of the Homes for Ukraine scheme; the NIC’s Annual Monitoring Report 2022; a letter to Chief Planning Officers on nutrient pollution, a Defra consultation on the UK’s approach to international climate and nature action; new digital tools to help residents have their say on local developments; the first Listed Building Heritage Partnership Agreement; a consultation on the SEA environmental report on UK offshore energy; and the publication of a Building Safety: Remediation and Funding report and a Building safety leaseholder protections factsheet. or to read the full analysis.