Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • Revocation of Ocado’s certificate of lawfulness survives High Court challenge
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • Pubs, planning policy and the Public Sector Equality Duty
  • Permitted development
  • Planning Court considers agricultural permitted development rights
  • Marine planning
  • Four marine plans for England adopted and published by government
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment in certificate of lawfulness revocation case, analysis of decision quashing pub conversion permission, court decision on agricultural permitted development, adoption of four new marine plans for England, announcement of freeze on new road projects in Wales, committee recommendations on the Environment Bill, and the UK Infrastructure Bank opens in Leeds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

