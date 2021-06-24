- Planning weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Revocation of Ocado’s certificate of lawfulness survives High Court challenge
- Planning applications and decisions
- Pubs, planning policy and the Public Sector Equality Duty
- Permitted development
- Planning Court considers agricultural permitted development rights
- Marine planning
- Four marine plans for England adopted and published by government
- Developments of national significance in Wales
- Welsh Deputy Minister for Climate Change announces freeze on building new roads
- Strategic environmental assessment
- Constitution Committee makes recommendations regarding Environment Bill
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- UK Infrastructure Bank opens
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment in certificate of lawfulness revocation case, analysis of decision quashing pub conversion permission, court decision on agricultural permitted development, adoption of four new marine plans for England, announcement of freeze on new road projects in Wales, committee recommendations on the Environment Bill, and the UK Infrastructure Bank opens in Leeds.
