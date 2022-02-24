LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—24 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Environmental impact assessment
  • Planning permission granted for the commercial extraction of oil at Horse Hill in Surrey held to be lawful (Finch v Surrey County Council)
  • Neighbourhood planning
  • Court finds planning committee misled as to status of neighbourhood plan (Thurston Parish Council V Mid Suffolk District Council and Bloor Homes Ltd)
  • When planning permission is needed
  • Court overturns council’s decision in relation to change of use (Spedding v Wiltshire Council [2022] EWHC 347 (Admin)
  • Planning conditions
  • Court dismisses challenge to council’s decision not to enforce against planning condition breach R (on the application of Taylor-Davies) v Wandsworth London Borough Council [2022] EWHC 355 (Admin)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes court decisions relating to environmental impact assessment for an oil extraction project, a planning committee misled as to the status of a neighbourhood plan and a local authority’s decision on change of use, development consent for the Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm and amendments to the Building Safety Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

