Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Planning weekly highlights—24 December 2020
Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Permitted development
  • Court of Appeal provides guidance on form of agreement required to extend prior approval timeframes (Gluck v SHCLG)
  • Planning issues in energy projects
  • The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
  • Negotiating contracts conditional on planning
  • Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)
  • Building regulations
  • Welsh Government publishes updated Approved Document B
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on agreeing to extend prior approval timeframes, analysis of the Energy White Paper, a judgment on interpreting the term ‘planning permission’ in an option agreement and an updated Approved Document B for Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Community order requirements

Community order requirementsCommunity order requirements are set out in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003), as amended by the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012 (LASPO 2012) and the Offender Rehabilitation Act 2014 (ORA 2014). Criminal Justice Act 2003, s 152(2)

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More