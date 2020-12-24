Sign-in Help
Planning weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Permitted development
  • Court of Appeal provides guidance on form of agreement required to extend prior approval timeframes (Gluck v SHCLG)
  • Planning issues in energy projects
  • The Energy White Paper—powering our net zero future
  • Negotiating contracts conditional on planning
  • Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)
  • Building regulations
  • Welsh Government publishes updated Approved Document B
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on agreeing to extend prior approval timeframes, analysis of the Energy White Paper, a judgment on interpreting the term ‘planning permission’ in an option agreement and an updated Approved Document B for Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

