Planning weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: MHCLG becomes Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Nature Positive 2030 and the Leaders’ Pledge for Nature, BEIS Committee inquiry on net zero governance, Defra and Environment Agency guidance on nitrate vulnerable zones, governments urged to make green spaces core part of cities, Welsh Government response to agriculture White Paper, Welsh Bill to make planning and historic environment law more accessible, Homes England extends deadline for First Homes early delivery programme, £300m fund for UK housebuilders, committee response to government's explanation of HS2 costs, RIBA report calls for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Planning Inspectorate updates guidance for virtual events, the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2016 (Commencement No 2) Order 2021, and the North Killingholme (Generating Station) (Amendment) Order 2021. or to read the full analysis.