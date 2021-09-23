- Planning weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- MHCLG to become Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Nature Positive 2030 sets out UK’s commitments to Leaders’ Pledge for Nature
- BEIS Committee begins inquiry on net zero governance
- Defra and Environment Agency publish guidance on nitrate vulnerable zones (NVZs) and appeals
- Governments urged to make green spaces core part of city management
- Welsh Government publishes government response to agriculture White Paper
- Welsh Bill to make planning and historic environment law more accessible
- Housing
- Homes England extends deadline for First Homes early delivery programme
- Housing Growth Partnership announces £300m fund for UK housebuilders
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Committee responds to government's explanation of HS2 programme costs
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- RIBA publishes report calling for action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
- Planning appeals
- Planning Inspectorate updates guidance for hosting virtual events
- Listed Buildings
- Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2016 (Commencement No 2) Order 2021
- Works Consent Orders
- North Killingholme (Generating Station) (Amendment) Order 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
