Planning weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on material changes of use and the I’m Your Man line of cases, Administrative Court judgements on whether third party rights can be capable of affecting deliverability, public access requirements under the Local Government Act 1972, and the public sector equality duty in enforcement cases, and news of a letter by the House of Commons community expressing concern over the centralising effect of the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill. or to read the full analysis.