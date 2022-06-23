LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Planning judicial review
  • Court of Appeal issues guidance on line of cases (Barton Park Estates v SHCLG)
  • Court finds rights over development site do not affect deliverability of planning permission (Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester CC)
  • Public access requirements under the Local Government Act 1972 (Stride v Wiltshire Council)
  • Court considers public sector equality duty in planning enforcement matters (Liquid Leisure v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead)
  • Challenge to Southampton airport expansion project rejected (GOESA Ltd v Eastleigh Borough Council)
  • Planning policy
  • House of Commons committee expresses concern over centralising effect of Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on material changes of use and the I’m Your Man line of cases, Administrative Court judgements on whether third party rights can be capable of affecting deliverability, public access requirements under the Local Government Act 1972, and the public sector equality duty in enforcement cases, and news of a letter by the House of Commons community expressing concern over the centralising effect of the Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

