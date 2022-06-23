- Planning weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Planning judicial review
- Court of Appeal issues guidance on line of cases (Barton Park Estates v SHCLG)
- Court finds rights over development site do not affect deliverability of planning permission (Macintosh Village (Management) Ltd v Manchester CC)
- Public access requirements under the Local Government Act 1972 (Stride v Wiltshire Council)
- Court considers public sector equality duty in planning enforcement matters (Liquid Leisure v Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead)
- Challenge to Southampton airport expansion project rejected (GOESA Ltd v Eastleigh Borough Council)
- Planning policy
- House of Commons committee expresses concern over centralising effect of Levelling-Up and Regeneration Bill
- Permitted development
- DLUHC publishes outcome of defence infrastructure and PDR consultation
- Air quality and climate change
- Khan responds to consultation on new legal limits for air pollution
- Building regulations
- Guidance being developed to support valuers on properties with cladding
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Related documents
