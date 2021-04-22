Planning weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Direction clarifying the types of development for which local planning authorities must consult the Secretary of State, further amendments to the General Permitted Development Order to create new temporary permitted development rights, a new circular reflecting changes to permitted development rights on the demolition of statues, memorials and monuments in England, a consultation on proposed amendments to permitted development rights for electronic communications development, a Direction on handling heritage applications, a new Bill to establish independent processes for local authority planning applications for housing, a court judgment on the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) provisions, a report on the progress of the decarbonising of infrastructure, and secondary legislation on the East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm. or to read the full analysis.