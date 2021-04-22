- Planning weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning applications and decisions
- The Town and Country Planning (Consultation) (England) Direction 2021
- Permitted development
- Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) (England) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Order 2021
- The Town and Country Planning (Demolition—Description of Buildings) Direction 2021
- Government consults on proposed planning reforms to expedite 5G and mobile coverage
- Listed Buildings
- Arrangements for handling heritage applications Direction 2021
- Housing
- Planning (Local Authority Housing Developments) Bill
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- Judgment handed down in case concerning validity of CIL demand notice
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- CLC announces decarbonising infrastructure progress is not fast enough
- Renewable energy
- East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm (Amendment) Order 2021
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Direction clarifying the types of development for which local planning authorities must consult the Secretary of State, further amendments to the General Permitted Development Order to create new temporary permitted development rights, a new circular reflecting changes to permitted development rights on the demolition of statues, memorials and monuments in England, a consultation on proposed amendments to permitted development rights for electronic communications development, a Direction on handling heritage applications, a new Bill to establish independent processes for local authority planning applications for housing, a court judgment on the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) provisions, a report on the progress of the decarbonising of infrastructure, and secondary legislation on the East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm.
