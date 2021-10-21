- Planning weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- Housing
- Court finds no duty to take past housing oversupply into account in assessing five-year target (Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG)
- FMB finds that land shortages are the main constraint on supply of new homes
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- Court finds refusal of social housing relief was not unlawful
- Development Consent Orders
- Error of law in the process of determining infrastructure applications did not justify quashing the decisions
- National and local planning policy
- Government publishes Net Zero Strategy with plans for 2050 net zero target
- Defra publishes response to Climate Change Committee progress reports
- Joint guidance issued on using planning systems to adapt to climate change
- ACE highlights new global study which shows that public prioritise environmental concerns when considering infrastructure improvements
- IEEP publishes policy report on biodiversity footprints
- Mayor publishes guidance to help shape greener future for London
- Renewable energy
- Camden Council announces climate bonds funding plan for green projects
- Mayor of London announces Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Strategy
- Parliament publishes update on CCUS cluster sequencing process
- Building regulations
- DLUHC publishes five sets of draft regulations on Building Safety Bill
Article summary
