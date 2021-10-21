LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—21 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Housing
  • Court finds no duty to take past housing oversupply into account in assessing five-year target (Tewkesbury BC v SSHCLG)
  • FMB finds that land shortages are the main constraint on supply of new homes
  • Community Infrastructure Levy
  • Court finds refusal of social housing relief was not unlawful
  • Development Consent Orders
  • Error of law in the process of determining infrastructure applications did not justify quashing the decisions
  • National and local planning policy
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of court judgment on five-year supply of housing land, FMB says land shortages are the main constraint on supply of new homes, court decides the refusal of social housing relief was not unlawful, analysis on court decision concerning the process for determining infrastructure applications, government’s Net Zero Strategy, Defra response to climate change progress reports, guidance on using planning systems to adapt to climate change, global study shows public prioritise environmental concerns when considering infrastructure, report on biodiversity footprints in policy and decision making, policy guidance on greener future for London, council’s climate bonds for funding green projects, electric vehicle infrastructure strategy for London, update on carbon capture, usage and storage cluster sequencing process, and five sets of draft regulations on Building Safety Bill published. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes