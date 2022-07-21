Planning weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal decision on appropriate assessment; High Court decisions on a failure to consider a development plan policy and when double enforcement may be permissible; Homes England guidance on street design best practice; a consultation on extending the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 well-being duty in Wales; development consent for the Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station; the bringing into force of powers to make suspended and prospective quashing orders now; an update on building safety in Wales; and new Home Loss Payment thresholds. or to read the full analysis.