Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—21 July 2022

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—21 July 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Environmental impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment and appropriate assessment
  • Court of Appeal finds LPA lawfully performed duty to make appropriate assessment of development in SPA (Wyatt, BARAD v Fareham Borough Council)
  • Planning policy
  • High Court quashes planning permission for failure to consider a development plan policy (TV Harrison CIC v Leeds CC)
  • Homes England publishes guidance on street design best practice
  • Welsh Government launches consultation on extending WFG(W) 2015 well-being duty
  • Written Statement: Publication of the Terms of Reference relating to reducing vulnerability to flood risk and review of 2020-21 flooding in Wales
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal decision on appropriate assessment; High Court decisions on a failure to consider a development plan policy and when double enforcement may be permissible; Homes England guidance on street design best practice; a consultation on extending the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015 well-being duty in Wales; development consent for the Sizewell C Nuclear Power Station; the bringing into force of powers to make suspended and prospective quashing orders now; an update on building safety in Wales; and new Home Loss Payment thresholds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

