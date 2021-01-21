Sign-in Help
Planning weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—21 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning policy
  • Court of Appeal confirms that relevant local plan policy can prevent application of tilted balance in NPPF (Paul Newman Homes v SSHCLG)
  • MHCLG publishes 2020 Housing Delivery Test measurement
  • Right to Regenerate—consultation announced into reform of Right to Contest
  • MHCLG urges LPAs to keep their local plans up-to-date
  • Home building statistics show construction sector bouncing back
  • Heritage and conservation
  • Communities Secretary announces new laws to protect monuments and statues
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the tilted balance in the National Planning Policy Framework, publication of the 2020 Housing Delivery Test measurement, a consultation on a new Right to Regenerate, an announcement of new legislation to protect monuments and statues, a Court of Appeal judgment on trusts of open land, development consent orders for the A1 Birtley to Coal House scheme, the A38 Derby replacement roundabouts and amendments to the Dogger Bank Sofia wind farm, a consultation response on the Future Homes Standard and an open consultation on the Future Buildings Standard, plus announcement of a new building safety regulator. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

