- Planning weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning policy
- Court of Appeal confirms that relevant local plan policy can prevent application of tilted balance in NPPF (Paul Newman Homes v SSHCLG)
- MHCLG publishes 2020 Housing Delivery Test measurement
- Right to Regenerate—consultation announced into reform of Right to Contest
- MHCLG urges LPAs to keep their local plans up-to-date
- Home building statistics show construction sector bouncing back
- Heritage and conservation
- Communities Secretary announces new laws to protect monuments and statues
More...
- Appropriating land and overriding rights
- A trust of open land for the benefit of the public does not endure where a disposal of that land is made in breach of the rules about disposals (R (Day) v Shropshire Council)
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Development consent granted for A1 Birtley to Coal House Improvement Scheme
- Development consent granted for A38 Derby replacement roundabouts
- Non-material change to Dogger Bank Teesside Offshore Wind Farm permitted
- Building regulations
- MHCLG publishes response to consultation on amends to Future Homes Standard
- Government consults on Future Buildings Standard
- MHCLG announces new building safety standards regulator
- Planning obligations
- Section 106 insights—part three—common obligations and common pitfalls, particularly agreed carbon targets and contributions, employment and training obligations, and Grampian obligations
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the tilted balance in the National Planning Policy Framework, publication of the 2020 Housing Delivery Test measurement, a consultation on a new Right to Regenerate, an announcement of new legislation to protect monuments and statues, a Court of Appeal judgment on trusts of open land, development consent orders for the A1 Birtley to Coal House scheme, the A38 Derby replacement roundabouts and amendments to the Dogger Bank Sofia wind farm, a consultation response on the Future Homes Standard and an open consultation on the Future Buildings Standard, plus announcement of a new building safety regulator.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.