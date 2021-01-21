Planning weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal judgment on the tilted balance in the National Planning Policy Framework, publication of the 2020 Housing Delivery Test measurement, a consultation on a new Right to Regenerate, an announcement of new legislation to protect monuments and statues, a Court of Appeal judgment on trusts of open land, development consent orders for the A1 Birtley to Coal House scheme, the A38 Derby replacement roundabouts and amendments to the Dogger Bank Sofia wind farm, a consultation response on the Future Homes Standard and an open consultation on the Future Buildings Standard, plus announcement of a new building safety regulator. or to read the full analysis.