Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Planning applications and decisions
  • The true interpretation of a planning permission was that it granted consent for the creation of four new planning units
  • Court considers whether permission properly considered permitted development fallback position
  • Impact on historic buildings had been fairly considered in grant of planning permission
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • Planning enforcement order only applies to concealed breaches and not other breaches not concealed
  • National and local planning policy
  • Defra publishes UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal considers correct approach to construing a planning permission, court considers permitted development fallback position, judgment concerning consideration of heritage impacts, court confirms planning enforcement order only applies to concealed breaches, Defra publishes Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report, Institute for Government publishes net zero agenda, court dismisses ‘misinterpretation of policy’ challenge to permission, Environment Act commencement Regulations, Defra landscape review consultation, Natural England planning guidance on great crested newts, Mayor outlines plans for 'green, clean and healthy' London, Coastal Futures 2022 keynote speech, British Property Federation highlights growth in build-to-rent construction,DLUHC guidance on collaborative procurement for building safety, government responses to CCUS consultations, Environment Agency announces completion of Middlesbrough flood scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

