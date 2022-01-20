- Planning weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Planning applications and decisions
- The true interpretation of a planning permission was that it granted consent for the creation of four new planning units
- Court considers whether permission properly considered permitted development fallback position
- Impact on historic buildings had been fairly considered in grant of planning permission
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Planning enforcement order only applies to concealed breaches and not other breaches not concealed
- National and local planning policy
- Defra publishes UK’s Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report
More...
- 2022 agenda for net zero published by IfG
- Court dismisses challenge to permission based on the misinterpretation of planning policy
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 2 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Areas of outstanding natural beauty
- Defra seeks views on government proposals following landscape review
- Protected areas and species
- Natural England publishes planning guidance on great crested newts
- Planning and air quality
- Mayor of London issues report outlining plans for 'green, clean and healthy' London
- Marine planning
- Pow delivers keynote speech at Coastal Futures 2022
- Housing
- BPF publishes analysis of growth in BTR sector
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- DLUHC publishes guidance on collaborative procurement to support building safety
- Planning issues in energy projects
- Government responds to CCUS CO2 transport and storage regulator consultation
- Government responds to CCUS offshore decommissioning regime consultation
- Flood risk and development
- Environment Agency announces Middlesbrough flood scheme completed
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- New Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Court of Appeal considers correct approach to construing a planning permission, court considers permitted development fallback position, judgment concerning consideration of heritage impacts, court confirms planning enforcement order only applies to concealed breaches, Defra publishes Third Climate Change Risk Assessment report, Institute for Government publishes net zero agenda, court dismisses ‘misinterpretation of policy’ challenge to permission, Environment Act commencement Regulations, Defra landscape review consultation, Natural England planning guidance on great crested newts, Mayor outlines plans for 'green, clean and healthy' London, Coastal Futures 2022 keynote speech, British Property Federation highlights growth in build-to-rent construction,DLUHC guidance on collaborative procurement for building safety, government responses to CCUS consultations, Environment Agency announces completion of Middlesbrough flood scheme.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.