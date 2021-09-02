- Planning weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- National and local planning policy
- LGA worried rural residents are excluded from vital services due to planning law
- Environment Bill amended to ensure biodiversity loss stops by 2030
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Court upholds dismissal of enforcement notice appeal in case of unauthorised camping and caravan use
- Housing
- MHCLG announces £8.6bn investment for the Affordable Homes Programme
- Mayor of London dedicates £3.46bn to build 29,456 affordable homes
- Homes England publishes list of new strategic partners
- Homes England site receives Building with Nature Design Award
- Listed Buildings
- DCMS lists six seaside heritage sites
- Hazardous substances
- Government publishes hazardous substances common framework for planning
- Planning appeals and objections
- PINS updates Wi-Fi guidance under electronic working facilities
- Development Consent Orders
- Town and Country Planning (Napier Barracks) Special Development Order 2021
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: rural areas missing out on essential local services due to changes to planning laws, Environment Bill amended to address biodiversity loss, court upholds inspector’s reasoning in dismissing enforcement notice appeal, government investment in the Affordable Homes Programme, funding to build affordable homes in London, Homes England announces new strategic partners, Homes England site receives Building with Nature award, six new seaside heritage sites listed, hazardous substances common framework published, PINS updates guidance for electronic working facilities, and the Napier Barracks Special Development Order.
