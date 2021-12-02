- Planning weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- New Environment Act demands more diligence in supply chains
- Environmental Audit Committee seeks views on accounting for natural capital
- DfT publishes consultation outcome on union connectivity review
- DLUHC launches technical consultation after business rates review
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- Environmental judicial review involving HS2 fails at the permission stage
- Permitted development
- Law Society responds to time-limited permitted development rights consultation
- Housing
- DLUHC provides extra £11m for Brownfield Land Release Fund
- First key workers benefit from First Homes scheme
- Planning appeals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning Inspectorate updates COVID-19 guidance
- Renewable energy
- BEIS calls for submissions for Phase 2 of CCUS Cluster Sequencing Process
- Updated Practice Notes
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of Environment Act effect on supply chains, committee seeks views on natural capital accounting, DfT publishes transport connectivity review outcome, DLUHC opens business rates consultation, analysis of court decision on challenge to secondary consent under HS2 legislation, Law Society response to permitted development rights consultation, more funding for brownfield land release projects, key workers benefit from First Homes scheme, PINS coronavirus (COVID-19) casework guidance update, and carbon capture, usage and storage cluster sequencing process open for expressions of interest.
