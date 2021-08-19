- Planning weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- Guidance on local plan examinations updated
- DfT publishes guidance for City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement
- Housing
- Welsh Government publishes housing Quality Requirements for 2021
- Transport and Works Act Orders
- Network Rail (Teddington Station Access for All) Order 2021
- Development Consent Orders
- Highways England update on development consent for A47 North Tuddenham to East
- Planning applications and decisions
- RIBA Future Trends Survey highlights planning application delays and increased workload
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: updated guidance on local plan examinations, Department for Transport guidance for the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, Welsh Government housing Quality Requirements, the Network Rail (Teddington Station Access for All) Order 2021, update on development consent for A47 North Tuddenham to East, and Royal Institute of British Architects survey highlights planning application delays.
