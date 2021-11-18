- Planning weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- Environment Act 2021
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 1) Regulations 2021
- Transfer of Functions (Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) Order 2021
- Guidance on how planning system can address the climate crisis
- Committee seeks views on mobilising climate action via behaviour change
- Council of the European Union adopts conclusions on new forest strategy for 2030
- Energy efficiency and buildings
More...
- RIBA responds to global leaders' COP26 deal
- EAC holds third evidence session on sustainability of the built environment
- Conservation areas
- Historic England and Historic Environment Scotland announce pilot scheme
- Development consent orders
- South Humber Bank Energy Centre Order 2021
- Flood risk and development
- EA announce success of Exmouth tidal defence trial
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&A
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: publication of the Environment Act 2021 and commencement provisions, guidance on how planning system can address the climate crisis, committee inquiry into climate action via behaviour change, RIBA response to COP26 deal, committee considers sustainability of the built environment, pilot scheme to explore community involvement in historic environment of England and Scotland, and successful trial of flood defences that significantly reduce flood risk.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.