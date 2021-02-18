- Planning weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Town and village greens
- Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid—registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- HS2 gets authorisation for network between West Midlands and Crewe
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- The importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting (Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court)
- Landlord who ignored planning enforcement notices fined £336,000
- Building regulations
More...
- MHCLG advises on nearly zero energy buildings requirements for new buildings
- Welsh minister publishes statement on building safety
- Housing
- SME builders to benefit from Homes England and United Trust Bank £250m fund
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in TW Logistics, the entry into force of legislation authorising Phase 2a of HS2, analysis on time limits for prosecuting offences in connection with planning contravention notices, the issue of a large fine for ignoring planning enforcement notices, and a circular letter on nearly zero energy building requirements.
