Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Planning weekly highlights—18 February 2021
Published on: 18 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—18 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Town and village greens
  • Supreme Court finds TVG registration of working port valid—registration did not criminalise ongoing port operations (TW Logistics v Essex CC)
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • HS2 gets authorisation for network between West Midlands and Crewe
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • The importance of time limits and documentation when prosecuting (Russnak-Johnston v Reading Magistrates’ Court)
  • Landlord who ignored planning enforcement notices fined £336,000
  • Building regulations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in TW Logistics, the entry into force of legislation authorising Phase 2a of HS2, analysis on time limits for prosecuting offences in connection with planning contravention notices, the issue of a large fine for ignoring planning enforcement notices, and a circular letter on nearly zero energy building requirements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes