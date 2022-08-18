LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy
  • Court finds no error in LPA’s consideration of odour management plan for dairy farm development (Cathie v Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council [2022] EWHC 2148 (Admin)
  • Buildings and Building Regulations
  • Government publishes explanatory notes to Building Safety Act 2022
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • Development consent for A47 North Tuddenham to Easton granted
  • DfT announces commencement of A4119 construction
  • Norfolk Boreas Offshore Wind Farm (Corrections) Order 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a court decision on an LPA’s consideration of an odour management plan; the publication of explanatory notes to the Building Safety Act 2022; the grant of development consent for the A47 North Tuddenham to Easton scheme; a consultation on diversifying energy supply through biomass; and the outcome of the review of the Office for Environmental Protection. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

