- Planning weekly highlights—17 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Nationally significant infrastructure projects
- Challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statements while being reviewed (TAN v Secretary of State)
- Judicial review
- Tribunal upholds restrictive covenant restricting use of a field to grazing and arable uses (Collins v Howell)
- Court dismisses judicial review against permission for development on basis of inadequate healthcare provision (HFAG Ltd v Buckinghamshire Council)
- Permitted development
- Legislation published to amend permitted development rights for telecommunications
- Buildings and building regulations
- The Building Safety Bill—March 2022 update
- Neighbourhood planning
- Court dismissed judicial review of neighbourhood development plan (Park Lane Homes (South East) Ltd) v Rother DC)
- DLUHC announces funding to shape design of neighbourhoods
- Planning enforcement
- Court allows planning authority’s application for injunction prohibiting owners from activities on agricultural land (North Northamptonshire Council v Mongan)
- Highways and footpaths
- Court rejects argument that opening onto highway was permitted development
- Compulsory purchase
- Essex level crossing reduction: Transport and Works Act order
- Planning appeals
- Planning Inspectorate launches new complaints procedure
- Flood risk and development
- Welsh Government announces £214m investment in flood protection
- Green belts
- No error in report, very special circumstances allow GB development (R (oao) Whitley PC v North Yorkshire CC and EP UK Investments Ltd)
- Heritage and conservation
- Defra launches consultation on Environment Act 2021 environmental targets
- Defra consults on nature recovery green paper
- Forestry Commission makes £10m available via Woodland Carbon Guarantee scheme
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes court decisions relating to: the suspension of the National Networks National Policy Statement, a restrictive covenant restricting the use of a field to grazing and arable uses, the examination of a neighbourhood development plan, officers’ reports in the context of green belt policy, and an injunction under section 187B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990; new legislation to amend permitted development rights for telecommunications; Defra consultations on Environment Act 2021 environmental targets and nature recovery green paper; Defra’s a TWA Order for the Essex level crossing reduction; an update on the Building Safety Bill; and a new complaints procedure at the Planning Inspectorate.
