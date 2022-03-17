LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—17 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Nationally significant infrastructure projects
  • Challenge to the Secretary of State’s decision not to suspend the National Networks National Policy Statements while being reviewed (TAN v Secretary of State)
  • Judicial review
  • Tribunal upholds restrictive covenant restricting use of a field to grazing and arable uses (Collins v Howell)
  • Court dismisses judicial review against permission for development on basis of inadequate healthcare provision (HFAG Ltd v Buckinghamshire Council)
  • Permitted development
  • Legislation published to amend permitted development rights for telecommunications
  • Buildings and building regulations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes court decisions relating to: the suspension of the National Networks National Policy Statement, a restrictive covenant restricting the use of a field to grazing and arable uses, the examination of a neighbourhood development plan, officers’ reports in the context of green belt policy, and an injunction under section 187B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990; new legislation to amend permitted development rights for telecommunications; Defra consultations on Environment Act 2021 environmental targets and nature recovery green paper; Defra’s a TWA Order for the Essex level crossing reduction; an update on the Building Safety Bill; and a new complaints procedure at the Planning Inspectorate. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

