Planning weekly highlights—17 March 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes court decisions relating to: the suspension of the National Networks National Policy Statement, a restrictive covenant restricting the use of a field to grazing and arable uses, the examination of a neighbourhood development plan, officers’ reports in the context of green belt policy, and an injunction under section 187B of the Town and Country Planning Act 1990; new legislation to amend permitted development rights for telecommunications; Defra consultations on Environment Act 2021 environmental targets and nature recovery green paper; Defra’s a TWA Order for the Essex level crossing reduction; an update on the Building Safety Bill; and a new complaints procedure at the Planning Inspectorate. or to read the full analysis.