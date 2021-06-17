- Planning weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- CIL surcharge payable even where Liability Notice revised after commencement of development
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Planning Court considers enforcement notice against the unauthorised subdivision of a dwelling
- National and local planning policy
- Committee looks at proposed government reforms to planning system
- New planning system should prioritise climate change and nature, says businesses
- Housing
- NHQB seeks views on draft New Homes Quality Code
- Welsh Government sets social housing target of 20,000 low carbon homes
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- Committee to hear from Chair of the Independent Review of Administrative Law
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
- New Module—LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a significant judgment on a Community Infrastructure Levy surcharge, a judgment concerning the unauthorised subdivision of a dwelling, a committee report on proposed reforms to the planning system, calls by businesses for the planning system to prioritise climate change, a consultation on the draft New Homes Quality Code, and a social housing target of 20,000 low carbon homes for Wales.
