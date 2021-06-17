menu-search
Planning weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Community Infrastructure Levy
  • CIL surcharge payable even where Liability Notice revised after commencement of development
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • Planning Court considers enforcement notice against the unauthorised subdivision of a dwelling
  • National and local planning policy
  • Committee looks at proposed government reforms to planning system
  • New planning system should prioritise climate change and nature, says businesses
  • Housing
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of a significant judgment on a Community Infrastructure Levy surcharge, a judgment concerning the unauthorised subdivision of a dwelling, a committee report on proposed reforms to the planning system, calls by businesses for the planning system to prioritise climate change, a consultation on the draft New Homes Quality Code, and a social housing target of 20,000 low carbon homes for Wales. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

