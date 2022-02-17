- Planning weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- DLUHC publishes planning newsletter
- RICS comments on Levelling Up White Paper
- Flood risk and development
- Defra publishes guiding principles on DWMPs
- Heritage policy
- Increase in funding for Heritage Stimulus Fund announced
- Decarbonisation
More...
- Mayor of London dedicates £90m towards new green bonds
- Localism
- Mayor of London dedicates £1m to support community-led organisations
- Waste planning policy
- Commission calls for evidence for the Waste Framework Directive
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- NIC invites public to its annual stock-take of infrastructure policy
- Development consent orders
- Norfolk Vanguard application granted
- Thurrock Flexible Generation Plant application granted
- Dangerous buildings
- Mayor of London consults on fire safety guidance
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Note
- Related documents
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Chief Planner’s newsletter, RICS response to Levelling Up White Paper, Defra guidance on drainage and wastewater management plans, increase in funding for Heritage Stimulus Fund, Mayor of London commits £90m to green bonds and £1m to support community-led organisations, review of the Waste Framework Directive, annual stock-take of infrastructure policy, Norfolk Vanguard and Thurrock Flexible Generation Plant developments granted planning permission, and Mayor of London consults on fire safety guidance.
