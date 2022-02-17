Planning weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: Chief Planner’s newsletter, RICS response to Levelling Up White Paper, Defra guidance on drainage and wastewater management plans, increase in funding for Heritage Stimulus Fund, Mayor of London commits £90m to green bonds and £1m to support community-led organisations, review of the Waste Framework Directive, annual stock-take of infrastructure policy, Norfolk Vanguard and Thurrock Flexible Generation Plant developments granted planning permission, and Mayor of London consults on fire safety guidance. or to read the full analysis.