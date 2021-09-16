LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Planning weekly highlights—16 September 2021

Published on: 16 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
  • Actual use required for ten years immunity period for a material change of use
  • Judicial review of planning decisions
  • New remedies in judicial review cases—implications for planning
  • Housing
  • Milton Keynes and Sheffield to receive £1.4m funding to unlock homes and jobs
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • Welsh Government announces road review
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment concerning immunity from enforcement against a material change of use, analysis of implications for planning of proposed new judicial review remedies, Milton Keynes and Sheffield receive £1.4m facilitation funding for homes and jobs, Welsh Government review of roads, NIP application to extend East Northants Resource Management Facility, House of Lords continues scrutiny of Environment Bill, Marches Mosses National Nature Reserve 30th anniversary, and VOA Community Infrastructure Levy appeal decisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

