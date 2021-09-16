- Planning weekly highlights—16 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement
- Actual use required for ten years immunity period for a material change of use
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- New remedies in judicial review cases—implications for planning
- Housing
- Milton Keynes and Sheffield to receive £1.4m funding to unlock homes and jobs
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Welsh Government announces road review
- NIP receives application to extend East Northants Resource Management Facility
- Protected areas and species
- House of Lords continues scrutiny of Environment Bill at report stage
- Marches Mosses mark 30th anniversary as a National Nature Reserve
- Community Infrastructure Levy
- VOA publishes Community Infrastructure Levy appeal decisions
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Related documents
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of judgment concerning immunity from enforcement against a material change of use, analysis of implications for planning of proposed new judicial review remedies, Milton Keynes and Sheffield receive £1.4m facilitation funding for homes and jobs, Welsh Government review of roads, NIP application to extend East Northants Resource Management Facility, House of Lords continues scrutiny of Environment Bill, Marches Mosses National Nature Reserve 30th anniversary, and VOA Community Infrastructure Levy appeal decisions.
