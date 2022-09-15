LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Planning weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Planning issues in fracking
  • Government announces lifting of moratorium on UK shale gas production
  • Statutory review and appeals
  • Appellant’s son had insufficient interest to bring judicial review of planning enforcement notice appeal decision (Zafar v SLHC)
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • PINS updates advice notes for PA 2008 process
  • Application for development consent for A12 Chelmsford to A120 widening scheme accepted for examination
  • Norfolk Vanguard Offshore Wind Farm (Corrections) Order 2022 made
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: the government lifting the moratorium on UK shale gas production, a case striking out a judicial review application of a planning enforcement notice appeal decision, and updated guidance on the Planning Act 2008 process. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes