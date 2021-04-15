Sign-in Help
Planning weekly highlights—15 April 2021

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of new temporary permitted development rights in Wales, guidance from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) on uploading local authority housing statistics, a judgment concerning the specific statutory regime for the approval of HS2 development details, an announcement that the Welsh Affairs Committee is to hold an evidence session on renewable energy, and news that construction and climate groups have called for changes to the Future Buildings Standard. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

