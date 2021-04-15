- Planning weekly highlights—15 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Permitted development
- New temporary permitted development rights in Wales to support economic recovery
- Housing
- MHCLG publishes local authority housing statistics upload guidance
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- Court considers the specific statutory regime for approval of development details for HS2
- Renewable energy
- Construction and climate groups call for changes to Future Buildings Standard
- Welsh Affairs Committee to hold evidence session on renewable energy in Wales
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Latest Q&A
- Related documents
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: analysis of new temporary permitted development rights in Wales, guidance from the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) on uploading local authority housing statistics, a judgment concerning the specific statutory regime for the approval of HS2 development details, an announcement that the Welsh Affairs Committee is to hold an evidence session on renewable energy, and news that construction and climate groups have called for changes to the Future Buildings Standard.
