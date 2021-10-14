LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Planning weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—14 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Nationally significant infrastructure projects
  • Secretary of state erred in law in determining energy-from-waste proposal as NSIP (EFW Group Ltd v SoS for BEIS)
  • ACE publishes new report showing how infrastructure affects climate change
  • Habitats
  • European Commission issues guidance on Habitats Directive
  • Planning issues in energy projects
  • UK commits to decarbonising energy sector by 2035
  • Housing
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a High Court decision finding an error in law in determining an energy-from-waste proposal as an NSIP; a report looking at how infrastructure affects climate change; new guidance on the Habitats Directive; a UK commitment to decarbonise the energy sector by 2035; £58m government funding for new homes; and a new Biodiversity Intactness Index.

