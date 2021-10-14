Planning weekly highlights—14 October 2021

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a High Court decision finding an error in law in determining an energy-from-waste proposal as an NSIP; a report looking at how infrastructure affects climate change; new guidance on the Habitats Directive; a UK commitment to decarbonise the energy sector by 2035; £58m government funding for new homes; and a new Biodiversity Intactness Index.
