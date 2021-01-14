- Planning weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Planning obligations
- Court of Appeal finds unilateral undertaking insufficient to cure erroneous condition (Ikram v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
- High Court declines to strike out ordinary claim based on the construction of s 106 agreement (Aspire Luxury Homes (Eversley) Ltd v Hart District Council)
- Environmental impact assessment
- Indirect effects—the scope of the environmental impact assessment (Finch v Surrey County Council)
- Community infrastructure levy
- Time period for Mayor of London to spend CIL receipts of repaying money borrowed for Crossrail to be extended
- Brexit
- EU Environment Committee seeks views on UK-EU relations in a number of areas
- Speech by EA Chief Executive on their hopes for environmental regulations
- Air quality
- Clean Air White Paper published by Welsh Government
- Building regulations
- Welsh Government announces new building safety plans in Wales
- Enforcement
- Drafting an information for breach of an enforcement notice (Ceredigion CC v Robinson and others)
- Planning policy
- TCPA publishes report on using health evidence in planning
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: case analysis on whether a section 106 agreement can cure an erroneous condition and whether questions of interpretation of section 106 agreements can proceed via a normal civil claim, case analysis confirming that downstream emissions were not capable of constituting indirect effects for environmental impact assessment purposes, announcement of an inquiry into the environmental aspects of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a Clean Air White Paper for Wales, new building safety plans for Wales, and case analysis on drafting requirements for an information for a breach of enforcement notice.
