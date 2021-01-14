Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Key developments and highlights / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Planning weekly highlights—14 January 2021
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Planning obligations
  • Court of Appeal finds unilateral undertaking insufficient to cure erroneous condition (Ikram v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
  • High Court declines to strike out ordinary claim based on the construction of s 106 agreement (Aspire Luxury Homes (Eversley) Ltd v Hart District Council)
  • Environmental impact assessment
  • Indirect effects—the scope of the environmental impact assessment (Finch v Surrey County Council)
  • Community infrastructure levy
  • Time period for Mayor of London to spend CIL receipts of repaying money borrowed for Crossrail to be extended
  • Brexit
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: case analysis on whether a section 106 agreement can cure an erroneous condition and whether questions of interpretation of section 106 agreements can proceed via a normal civil claim, case analysis confirming that downstream emissions were not capable of constituting indirect effects for environmental impact assessment purposes, announcement of an inquiry into the environmental aspects of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a Clean Air White Paper for Wales, new building safety plans for Wales, and case analysis on drafting requirements for an information for a breach of enforcement notice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
4 News
View More