Planning weekly highlights—14 January 2021

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: case analysis on whether a section 106 agreement can cure an erroneous condition and whether questions of interpretation of section 106 agreements can proceed via a normal civil claim, case analysis confirming that downstream emissions were not capable of constituting indirect effects for environmental impact assessment purposes, announcement of an inquiry into the environmental aspects of the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement, a Clean Air White Paper for Wales, new building safety plans for Wales, and case analysis on drafting requirements for an information for a breach of enforcement notice. or to read the full analysis.