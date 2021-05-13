menu-search
Legal News

Planning weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • National and local planning policy
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—housing, communities and local government
  • Compulsory acquisition for NSIPs
  • Court of Appeal reviews Certificate of Appropriate Alternative Development (CAAD) principles
  • Building Regulations
  • Government publishes guidance on ‘planning gateway one’ for building safety
  • Planning appeals
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning Inspectorate updates sites and hearings guidance
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a summary of the key housing, communities and local government announcements from the Queen's Speech, a Court of Appeal decision dealing with compulsory purchase compensation, government guidance on building and fire safety reforms, updated coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance on planning appeals, and a court judgment reviewing National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) Green Belt policies.

