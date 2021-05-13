- Planning weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- National and local planning policy
- Queen’s Speech 2021—housing, communities and local government
- Compulsory acquisition for NSIPs
- Court of Appeal reviews Certificate of Appropriate Alternative Development (CAAD) principles
- Building Regulations
- Government publishes guidance on ‘planning gateway one’ for building safety
- Planning appeals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Planning Inspectorate updates sites and hearings guidance
- Green belts
- Court considers Green Belt policy in enforcement case
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Latest Q&As
- Related documents
Article summary
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a summary of the key housing, communities and local government announcements from the Queen’s Speech, a Court of Appeal decision dealing with compulsory purchase compensation, government guidance on building and fire safety reforms, updated coronavirus (COVID-19) guidance on planning appeals, and a court judgment reviewing National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) Green Belt policies.
